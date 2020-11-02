Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Mondelez, Skyworks Solutions and more

The PayPal application can be seen on a mobile phone.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

PayPal — Shares of the payments company dropped 4% in after hours trading Monday despite reporting better-than-expected earnings. PayPal earned $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 94 cents on revenue of $5.43 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Mondelez — Shares of the food company dipped 1% in extended trading on Monday despite its beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly earnings results. The Oreo-maker earned 63 cents per share, topping estimates by a cent. Revenue came in at $6.67 billion, ahead of the $6.48 billion estimates, according to Refinitiv.

Skyworks Solutions — The semiconductor company dropped nearly 2% in after hours trading on Monday despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Skyworks earned $1.85 per share on revenue of $957 million. Wall Street forecast earnings of $1.52 per share on revenue of $842 million, according to Refintiv. Skyworks also gave strong first quarter and revenue guidance.

Cirrus Logic — Shares of the semiconductor supplies rallied more than 7% after hours after beating on the top and bottom lines of its earnings results. Cirrus reported earnings of $1.26 per share, while Wall Street forecast earnings of 90 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $347 million, topping expectations of $311 million. Cirrus also gave strong next quarter revenue guidance.