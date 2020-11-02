How the US election will shape digital tax talks is a ‘million-dollar question,’ OECD hopeful says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020.

LONDON — When U.S. voters go to the polls to elect a new U.S. president their choice will also shape the course of international talks over digital taxation, a thorny subject that has divided the U.S. and many European nations for years.

The OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) has hosted the negotiations but postponed a deadline for an agreement into 2021 after the U.S. pulled out of talks in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to CNBC, Anna Diamantopoulou, one of the candidates to become the next OECD chief when the current Secretary General Angel Gurria leaves the post in May 2021, said that just how the election result will impact the talks is the "one-million-dollar question," but it is an "extremely important" issue that needs to be fixed.

"We know that there are different approaches among the two (candidates)," Diamantopoulou said.

"We know that Biden is more conventional and more friendly to the international organizations generally," she said, while adding that the OECD will have to work on digital taxation irrespective of the election result.