Fundstrat Global Advisors founder Tom Lee told CNBC that a decisive outcome in Tuesday's presidential election would be well-received by Wall Street, prompting investors who raised cash in recent weeks to put some of it back to work in the market.

"Investors are, essentially, on the sidelines because they are better prepared for a contested election, so ... a clear outcome would be a massive bullish signal," Lee said Monday on "Fast Money."