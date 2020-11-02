What to watch today: Dow set to jump after its worst month since March

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures bounced Monday morning, the first trading day of November and the day before the election. The 30-stock average had its worst week and worst month since March, which saw Wall Street's coronavirus lows late that month. Futures were lower shortly after opening Sunday night and were relatively flat overnight. They started jumping around 3:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)



Futures buying after October's swoon came despite a record 99,321 new Covid-19 infections Friday. Saturday and Sunday saw over 81,000 new cases each day. Apart from the election and the coronavirus, investors are faced with other key events this week, including the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the government's October employment report on Friday. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government is out with September construction spending figures at 10 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for a 1% rise following August's 1.4% increase. Mondelez (MDLZ), PayPal (PYPL) and Mosaic (MOS) are among the companies set to release quarterly earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH