Here's how people across the country are voting today

Voters fill ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. November 3, 2020.

Voters across the country head to the polls on Tuesday for their last chance to cast a ballot in the 2020 election.

At least 100 million Americans had already cast their ballots heading into Election Day, reflecting high early voting turnout for the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden along with down-ballot contests, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While there were some reports of long lines, malfunctioning machines and misinformation on Tuesday, for the most part, wait times were greatly reduced thanks to the early voting trend.

Here's a look at Election Day scenes across the country: