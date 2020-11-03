Skip Navigation
Politics

Here's how people across the country are voting today

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Key Points
  • Voters across the country head to polls on Tuesday for their last chance to cast a ballot in the 2020 election.
  • At least 100 million Americans already voted heading into Election Day, reflecting high turnout across the country for the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Voters fill ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center during the election in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. November 3, 2020.
Bryan Woolston | Reuters

At least 100 million Americans had already cast their ballots heading into Election Day, reflecting high early voting turnout for the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden along with down-ballot contests, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While there were some reports of long lines, malfunctioning machines and misinformation on Tuesday, for the most part, wait times were greatly reduced thanks to the early voting trend.

Here's a look at Election Day scenes across the country:

Louisville, KY

An election official stands near the ballot boxes at Ballard High School on November 3, 2020 in Louisville, United States.
Jon Cherry | Getty Images

Oklahoma City, OK

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, November 3, 2020.
Nick Oxford | Reuters

Washington, D.C.

A voter wears a face mask and a face shield outside a polling station on Election Day during the 2020 general elections.
Yegor Aleyev | TASS | Getty Images

Joe Biden in Scranton, PA

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes his way through the crowd outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 3, 2020.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Donald Trump in Arlington, VA

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Allendale, MI

People wait in line to vote in the 2020 general election at Life Stream Church on November 3, 2020 in Allendale, Michigan.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

Durham, NC

Donovan Faison wears an unusual mask and sunglasses as he feeds his ballot into a tabulator machine after voting at a polling station during the election in Durham, Durham County, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2020.
Jonathan Drake | Reuters

Tallahasses, FL

Volunteer poll workers accept mail ballots outside the Leon County Supervisor of Elections office on November 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Mark Wallheiser | Getty Images

Des Moines, IA

Voter Izzi Buckles holds her son Rowan as she marks her ballot in a polling place at Roosevelt High School on November 3, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Madison, WI

Poll workers Angela and Zach Achten check-in a box of absentee ballots in the gym at Sun Prairie High School on November 3, 2020 in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Andy Manis | Getty Images

Phoenix, AZ

Musicians perform at the Burton Barr Library polling station as voter arrive to cast their ballots in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 3, 2020
Olivier Touron | AFP | Getty Images

Los Angeles, CA

Voters line up as they wait for the Pantages Theatre polling station to open on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Cincinnati, OH

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place on election day in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 3, 2020.
Jeffrey Dean | Reuters

Hillsboro, Virginia

Voters cast their ballots at the old Stone School, used as a polling station, on election day in Hillsboro, Virginia on November 3, 2020.
Andrew Callabero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Las Vegas, NV

Poll volunteer Richard Ambre, monitors polling stations at Dupak Community Center on election day on November 3, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ronda Churchill | AFP | Getty Images

Chicago, IL

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling station in Su Nueva Lavanderia on Election Day in Chicago, Illinois, November 3, 2020.
Daniel Acker | Reuters