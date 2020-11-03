Stocks in Australia rise ahead of RBA interest rate decision, U.S. election

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia were higher on Tuesday morning as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision.

In early trade, the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.7%, with shares of major miners such as BHP and Rio Tinto up more than 1% each.

Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Investors will likely be focusing Tuesday on the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision, set to be out at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Ahead of that announcement, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7053, compared to levels below $0.702 seen yesterday.

The upcoming U.S. presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will also weigh on investor sentiment.