Election 2020 live results and updates: Americans head to the polls after tens of millions have already voted

Welcome to Election Day. Nearly 100 million ballots have already been cast through in-person early voting and mail-in ballots. Millions more are expected to head to the polls, which will start closing at 7 p.m. ET. President Trump and Joe Biden capped their campaigns with busy travel days Monday, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. We expect to hear more from the candidates today, as well, as their campaigns work to get out the vote. Election Day also marks the culmination of several key Senate races that could determine a new balance of power in the chamber. Keep your eyes on North Carolina, Colorado, Iowa, Arizona, Maine, South Carolina and Georgia for the tightest contests.

Here's our guide to when polls close tonight.