Environmentally friendly funds have been drawing cash as Biden polling lead holds

Funds focused on sustainable investing are attracting record inflows as investors increasingly prioritize ESG metrics, or a company's environmental, social and governance factors.

More recently, Joe Biden's ascent in the polls and his environmentally friendly policies have driven investors into climate-focused funds, some of which have seen their shares more than double this year.

Here's a list of the most popular sustainable funds over the last month, according to data compiled by FactSet: