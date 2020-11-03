Trump leads Biden in Florida, but state remains too close to call

President Donald Trump is leading in Florida voting returns, but his contest in the Sunshine State against Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call, NBC News reported.

Florida has 29 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a tight presidential race. Trump won Florida by 1.2% in 2016.

As of 9:10 p.m. ET, Trump was leading with 51% of the votes tallied, compared to 48% for Biden, the former vice president.

Analysts said that Biden was outpolling Trump by a lower margin in Miami-Dade County than Democrats had hoped for.

Kellyanne Conway, a former senior Trump White House advisor, in an interview Tuesday night with NBC News, said, "We've got a long way to go," but also said "we do like what's happened in Florida."