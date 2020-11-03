Here's how Morgan Stanley sees major markets reacting to every possible election outcome

Signage is displayed outside Morgan Stanley & Co. headquarters in the Times Square neighborhood of New York.

There could be significant shifts for where stocks, oil prices and other benchmark financial measures end the year based on the outcomes of Tuesday's elections, according to researchers at Morgan Stanley.

The investment firm laid out projections for the year-end levels for the S&P 500, Treasury yields, the U.S. dollar and oil prices based on four different election scenarios in a note last week.

Morgan Stanley based the projections on an expectation that the chances of fiscal stimulus would be larger if either party had control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, while a Democratic sweep would lead to a higher corporate tax rate.