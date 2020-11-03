This entrepreneur started a lip care brand for $32 when she was 15. It’s now turning over $130,000 a year

Rose Dyson founded Pura Cosmetics when she was just 15 years old for a high school competition.

At age 15, Rose Dyson created eco-friendly lip care brand Pura Cosmetics for a high school competition, in which entrants had to create a business with just £25 ($32).

Now 21 years old, the entrepreneur from Yorkshire, in the north of England, told CNBC over a video call how she was always "the kid at school that got involved with everything."

"Everyone thought it was quite geeky at the time but I always went and did it anyway and I'm glad I did now," she said.

Indeed, six years after winning that high school competition Pura Cosmetics is now generating revenue of more than £100,000 a year.

During that period, Dyson started out by marketing her product on social media and went to fairs in her local area to sell products, eventually earning the funds to set up a website.

She then went on to win funding from the founders of big-name U.K. businesses. In 2018, she was named the most promising teenage CEO in the U.K. and Ireland in TransferWise's U.K. "20 Under 20" competition, after pitching to the fintech's co-founder Taavet Hinrikus, winning a £10,000 investment.

A year later, Dyson won U.K. start-up competition "The F Factor," getting another £10,000 in prize money from the co-founder of travel website Lastminute.com, Brent Hoberman.