Election Day is here, and the stock market doesn't care whether Trump or Biden wins: CNBC After Hours

It's Election Day, and CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos digs into a trove of historical financial data to learn whether the stock market prefers Republicans or Democrats to win the White House. Plus, the "After Hours" team brings you a look at what Election Day in America looks like as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.



Stop stressing about which party is better for the stock market: The data shows it doesn't matter much

For investors worried about how the election will impact their portfolios over the long haul, fear not: Elections have seldom had a lasting impact on equity prices.

President Donald Trump has warned that the stock market will crash if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election. Some market experts have also raised concern about the potential for a "blue wave" if Democrats gain a majority in the Senate, win the White House and keep control of the House.

However, history shows that stocks usually do well regardless of which party controls the White House or Congress.