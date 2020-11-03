Cramer's takeaways from Election Day trade: 'a bizarrely bullish session'

Voters lined up at polls across the nation for Election Day, investors traded stocks higher and CNBC's Jim Cramer was left surprised about the returns made on the session Tuesday.

"[Many worried] the election [would] freak people out, but the opposite happened," the "Mad Money" host said. "We ended up with a bizarrely bullish session where both the Biden stocks and the Trump stocks rallied."

Stocks have headed higher for two consecutive days after Wall Street saw its worst week of trading since March, when the longest bull market in recorded history plunged into its fastest bear market in recent memory. Last week's turbulent trading brought the major averages down for the second straight month.

The Dow ended Tuesday's session at 26,925.05, up about 423 points, or 0.6%, from Monday. The S&P 500 made the highest gains, moving 1.2% to 3,310.24. The Nasdaq Composite moved 0.4% higher to 10,957.61.

Just about 50 of the 500 large-cap components on the S&P 500 slipped during the session, while Arista Networks, Apartment Investment and Management and Gartner were the biggest gainers on the day, rising double digits at the close.

UnitedHealth Group, Goldman Sachs and Home Depot were the biggest point gainers on the 30-stock Dow, a price-weighted index. Amgen, Johnson & Johnson and Chevron were the only three Dow components to fall, according to FactSet.