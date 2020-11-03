Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Politics

Joe Biden projected to win New Hampshire

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win New Hampshire over President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.
  • New Hampshire has four Electoral College votes.
  • While Trump barely lost the state by a narrow 0.4 percent points in the 2016 race against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Biden had been favored to win in 2020.
Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden shakes hands as he leaves after speaking at a campaign event on June 4, 2019 in Concord, NH.
Nancy Lane | Boston Herald | MeidaNews Group | Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win New Hampshire over President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

New Hampshire has four Electoral College votes. While Trump lost the state by less than half a percentage point in the 2016 race against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Biden had been favored to win in 2020.

The state is typically considered a battleground, though it has voted Democratic in six of the last seven presidential elections.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.