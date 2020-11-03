Joe Biden projected to win New Hampshire

Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden shakes hands as he leaves after speaking at a campaign event on June 4, 2019 in Concord, NH.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win New Hampshire over President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

New Hampshire has four Electoral College votes. While Trump lost the state by less than half a percentage point in the 2016 race against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Biden had been favored to win in 2020.

The state is typically considered a battleground, though it has voted Democratic in six of the last seven presidential elections.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.