Trump leads in Texas, but the race there against Joe Biden is too early to call

President Donald Trump is leading Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden in Texas, but the contest in the Lone Star State is too close to call, NBC News reported.

Texas has 38 Electoral College votes, second only to California's 55. Polling averages going into Tuesday had indicated a close race, with a slight Trump advantage.

With 74% of the expected vote in Texas tallied, Trump was leading the former vice president by less than 1 percentage point.

In 2016, the president won the state by 9 points. Texas is considered a must win for Trump in 2020.

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976. A growing population and shifting demographics have inched the state further left from its historical Republican stronghold status.