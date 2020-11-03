Twitter and Google's head of A.I. just backed a new VC fund — here's why

LONDON – A 32-year-old venture capitalist's new fund has caught the eye of Twitter, Google execs and the billionaire founder of Clash of Clans maker Supercell.

Nathan Benaich, founder and general partner of boutique VC firm Air Street Capital, announced last week that he has raised a new $17 million fund from a host of big names to invest in start-ups in the U.S. and Europe that have artificial intelligence at their core.

But who is this investor and why are people in Silicon Valley and beyond so keen to back him?

Benaich has straddled the worlds of venture capital and artificial intelligence for almost a decade. Unlike many VCs, he is known for having a firm grasp on the latest developments in AI and which companies are behind them.

"Of all the VCs I know — Nathan is one of the most well informed on all things AI," said Andrew Trask, a senior research scientist at AI lab DeepMind, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, on Twitter when the fund was officially unveiled. "I've always been impressed with his level of insight into the field."

That said, Benaich is yet to personally back a start-up that has gone on to be a multibillion dollar success story — a metric often used to judge VCs. Time will tell if Air Street Capital can do this.

One VC, who wanted to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, questioned whether Benaich has an adequate track record, adding that they suspect people are investing in his fund because of his personality, work ethic and expertise.