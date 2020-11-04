CNBC PRO Talks: Analysts break down why market may have gotten the 'best outcome'

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

CNBC Pro subscribers tuned into a special PRO Talks with Washington policy strategists Shawn PM Golhar and Brian Gardner on Wednesday, the day following the U.S. presidential election.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are locked in a tight race as several key states remain uncalled. With half a dozen swing states counting votes, both Golhar and Gardner weighed on what the likely election outcome will be and what it means for investors.

"I think the market's come to a realization that what we call at Barclays is a progressive blue wave or a moderate blue wave most likely is not going to happen," said Golhar, head of public policy research at Barclays.

