Cori Bush, Sarah McBride and others who made history in the 2020 election

As the country continues to wait for the final results of the 2020 presidential election, several cities and states have already declared winners for elected local and federal positions.

This year, a record 298 women were candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, up from 234 in 2018. For the Senate, 20 women were candidates, down from 23 in 2018, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP). Of the 298 women running for House seats, a record 115 identified as Black, Latina or Native American.

In addition to a record number of women running for office, the LGBTQ Victory Fund reports that more than 1,000 LGBTQ+ people ran for elected seats in 2020, the most in U.S. history. This means that in many states and cities, a historical barrier was broken with the election of a woman, person of color or LGBTQ+ individual.

In Delaware for example, Sarah McBride made history by being elected the first openly trans state senator in U.S. history. And in Missouri, Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush will become the state's first Black congresswoman.

"I am hopeful that tonight's result can send a potentially lifesaving message to a young trans kid," McBride told BuzzFeed News after her Nov. 3 win. "They can go to sleep knowing that their dreams and their truths are not mutually exclusive."

Take a look below to see how McBride, Bush and other candidates have made history in the 2020 election thus far.