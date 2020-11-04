Cori Bush, Sarah McBride and others who made history in the 2020 election

As the country continues to wait for the final results of the 2020 presidential election, several cities and states have already declared winners for elected local and federal positions.
This year, a record 298 women were candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, up from 234 in 2018. For the Senate, 20 women were candidates, down from 23 in 2018, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP). Of the 298 women running for House seats, a record 115 identified as Black, Latina or Native American.
In addition to a record number of women running for office, the LGBTQ Victory Fund reports that more than 1,000 LGBTQ+ people ran for elected seats in 2020, the most in U.S. history. This means that in many states and cities, a historical barrier was broken with the election of a woman, person of color or LGBTQ+ individual.
In Delaware for example, Sarah McBride made history by being elected the first openly trans state senator in U.S. history. And in Missouri, Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush will become the state's first Black congresswoman.
"I am hopeful that tonight's result can send a potentially lifesaving message to a young trans kid," McBride told BuzzFeed News after her Nov. 3 win. "They can go to sleep knowing that their dreams and their truths are not mutually exclusive."
Take a look below to see how McBride, Bush and other candidates have made history in the 2020 election thus far.
Republican Cynthia Lummis has made history by being elected Wyoming's first female senator. Lummis, who was a delegate in the state's U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017, defeated Democrat Merav Ben-David for the seat.
In Missouri's 1st Congressional District, Democrat Cori Bush defeated Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman, which will make her the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress. Bush's victory comes two years after her unsuccessful 2018 attempt to unseat longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr., who has represented the district since 2001.
After winning the House race for New York's 5th Congressional District, Democrat Ritchie Torres has just become the first openly gay Afro Latino elected to Congress. Torres, 32, defeated Republican Patrick Delices for the seat.
In addition to Torres, 33-year-old Mondaire Jones also made history as the first openly gay Black candidate elected to Congress. Jones defeated Republican Maureen McArdle Schulman to represent New York's 17th Congressional District.
After winning the state senate race in Delaware, Democrat Sarah McBride will become the first openly trans state senator in U.S. history. The 30-year-old LGBTQ activist is a former White House intern under the Obama administration and former national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest LGBTQ advocacy group and political lobbying organization in the country.
Democrat Shevrin Jones made history by becoming the first openly gay state senator elected in Florida. Jones, who represents Florida's 35th district, will be one of only two open LGBTQ Black men serving in state senate seats in the United States, alongside Jabari Brisport in New York.
After running unopposed on Nov. 3, Jabari Brisport has made history by becoming the first openly queer person of color elected to join the New York Legislature. He will represent the state's senate for Brooklyn's 25th district.
Democrat Taylor Small made history in Vermont by winning the House seat for the Chittenden 6-7 district, to make her the first openly transgender member of the state's legislature. The 26-year-old, who currently serves as director of the health and wellness program at Pride Center of Vermont, tells Burlington Free Press that she hopes her election will show younger queer and trans people that they can be leaders too.
Democrat Michele Rayner-Goolsby made history by becoming the first openly queer Black woman elected to Florida's House of Representatives. Representing Florida's District 70, Rayner-Goolsby is also the first Black queer woman the state has ever elected at any level.
After winning the state House representative seat in Oklahoma's 88th District, 27-year-old Mauree Turner has just become the first Muslim elected to the state's legislature. The political newcomer beat Republican Kelly Barlean and centered her progressive platform on addressing criminal justice reform, affordable health care and higher minimum wage.
In Kansas, Democrat Stephanie Byers made history by being elected the state's first transgender legislature member and the first Native American trans person to be elected to any state's legislature. Byers, who is a retired teacher, defeated Republican Cyndi Howerton for the seat, according to Kansas.com preliminary results.
Democrat Daniella Levine Cava made history by becoming the first female mayor elected in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populous county. Levine Cava, a county commissioner, defeated Republican Esteban Bravo for the seat.
