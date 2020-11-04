Ford's new CEO promises investors more transparency, reports October sales declined 6.1%

Ford Motor will release its U.S. vehicle sales on a monthly basis as well as quarterly after the company's new CEO Jim Farley promised Wall Street greater transparency.

The decision comes more than a year after the Detroit automaker followed its crosstown rival, General Motors, in switching exclusively to quarterly sales reporting. Several other automakers, including Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen, have since followed suit.

Ford spokesman Said Deep said the change is "about giving investors more frequent updates on U.S. sales and dealer inventory during the pandemic." He said it's expected to continue for the "foreseeable future."

In his first quarterly earnings call with analysts as CEO, Farley promised Wall Street greater transparency — something his predecessor, Jim Hackett, was criticized for not doing. Farley succeeded Hackett effective Oct. 1.

"My commitment to each of you is transparency, including purposeful, measurable key performance indicators so you can objectively track our progress," Farley told analysts on Oct. 28.