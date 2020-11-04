Here's why the stock market is rallying even though the election outcome is still uncertain

The lack of a blue wave makes higher taxes and more regulation less likely, and that's enough to rally stocks for now. The election outcome is in no way clear as states continue to count ballots. There is no decision on the presidency, but traders are betting on a split Congress with a Republican Senate and Democratic House. Some Senate races were still uncalled Wednesday, and several key states were still counting votes and too close to call. Stocks bounced higher Wednesday, led by the Nasdaq which rose 4% as big tech, like Amazon and Apple surged. Bond yields fell, as investors bought bonds as a hedge against uncertainty and also as a big stimulus package looks far less likely. The typically subdued Treasury market was also volatile. The yield on the benchmark 10-year ran up to 0.94% Tuesday night on early expectations of a blue wave, or Democratic sweep, but reversed sharply and fell to 0.75% Wednesday. Rates had been rising on the expectations that a big stimulus package from Democrats could result in much more government debt and inflation. "You see the 10-year yield is down quite a bit, Nasdaq is up quite a bit. The low interest rates, growth stock oriented market, at least for today, is still in tact," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. The question is, however, at what point would markets be impacted if the election is contested over a long period, and there is an environment of acrimony that stretches from weeks into months. Going into the election the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Democrat Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points. Polls had also showed the potential for Democrats to claim victory in a number of tight Senate races that could give them a majority. Biden was leading slightly Wednesday in the electoral college, but votes were still being counted in key states, including Pennsylvania. Both Biden and Trump have said they are confident they are winning.

Tech, health care stocks in focus

Before the election, some investors had been betting on a 'blue wave,' with the focus on the prospect of a huge stimulus program that would have boosted value stocks, small caps, and alternate energy. Big tech had been under pressure, amid concerns of stiffer regulation and higher taxes. Health care also lagged on worries Democrats would expand the Affordable Care Act, and there was concern Democrats would approve regulations that could limit fracking. But those 'blue wave' trades reversed Wednesday, with health care surging 5.7%, and technology jumping 4%. Communications services, which includes Facebook and Alphabet, rose 5%, and consumer discretionary stocks rose 3.9%. Two sectors helped by infrastructure spending lagged. Industrials were up just 0.8% and materials were down 0.3%. "It seems like the market will go up regardless of who wins [the White House], but it will go up for different reasons," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Technology will do better if the threat of regulation and breakup is dissolved, whereas industrials and materials might do better if there's going to be economic stimulus with infrastructure spending." Stovall said the keys to Wednesday's rally were relief that it's unlikely Democrats will raise taxes and impose new regulations. Biden had said he would undue the corporate tax cut Republicans approved in 2017 that took the corporate tax rate to 21%. Biden said he would raise that rate to 28% and also raise the capital gains tax and taxes for wealthy individuals. In 2016, stocks surged when Donald Trump won the presidency on his tax and economic policies, despite conventional thinking that the market could crash if he beat Hilary Clinton. Now that his re-election is uncertain, stocks are again higher, despite expectations an unclear election result would hurt the stock market. "It's a complicated mix of things but the bottom line is the market is moving higher on this mix of reduced uncertainty and a better tax environment and that seems to be enough to offset the concern about a contested election," said Keon.

Bonds flashing caution