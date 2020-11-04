Here is how S&P 500 trades after a presidential election, according to market history

History said that the market would be volatile leading into the presidential election. History was right. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out its second-best Election Day ever on Tuesday, with a gain of over 500 points, but that came after some big losses posted the previous week.

What does the history of stocks and elections suggest about the S&P 500 for the rest of 2020, once Election Day is in the rearview mirror? With so much still unknown about how this election will end, here are potential outcomes for the stock market based on the history of elections.

A contested election can be a factor in creating even more volatility, but there's only the 2000 Bush-Gore battle in recent history, so not too much data to draw on. While that resulted in trouble for the S&P 500, the longer history of the markets in election years, covering eight decades back to 1944, suggests that stocks could hold up well in the final two months of 2020, regardless of the winner.

It is the day after Election Day, and the outcome in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is far from decided. Trump won big states such as Florida, Texas and Ohio, according to NBC News projections, but Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina are all either too early or too close to call. Earlier Wednesday morning Trump threatened legal action to stop vote counting days after the election.

Stock futures were higher in trading, though futures had bounced around between gains and losses overnight. Looking ahead, if you had to pick a month to take more risk in equities, history says it is better to bet on December in an election year.

In election year Novembers since 1944, the S&P 500 has risen, on average, of 0.8%, according to CFRA and S&P Dow Jones Indices data. That's not great — it is actually considerably lower (by 600 basis points) than the average for all Novembers since 1944. And the stock market rose less than half the time (42%) in election-year Novembers — or in other words, the frequency of gains was lower — compared to gaining 66% of the time for all Novembers over the past eight decades.