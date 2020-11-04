The ways Joe Biden or Donald Trump would get 270 electoral votes and the White House

Avishek Das | LightRocket | Getty Images

It could still take days to know whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold the White House for the next four years. Tallies in undecided states so far show the paths both hopefuls have to racking up the 270 electoral votes needed to win. As of Wednesday, Biden had won 227 electoral votes, according to NBC News projections. Trump trailed with 213. The race appeared it would come down to a handful of states NBC classified as either too close or too early to call: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nevada and Alaska.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Biden held at least narrow leads in states that collectively award 43 electoral votes. Winning all of those — Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada — would get him to the finish line with exactly 270 electoral votes. NBC projected Biden would carry at least three of Maine's four electoral votes, and he could potentially add on one more in an undecided congressional-district level race to get to 271 total. Meanwhile, a top election official in Wisconsin said nearly all of the state's votes have been counted, but NBC has not yet projected a Biden victory. His campaign said Wednesday that he is "on track" to win the presidential election. If Trump held his current advantages in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska, he would fall just short of a second term with 262 electoral votes. He would therefore have to overtake Biden elsewhere, as well. The rivals may only have tenuous holds on their leads in some states as election officials continue counting votes. More counted votes, particularly Democratic-leaning mail-in ballots, could still change the dynamic in uncalled states.