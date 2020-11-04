Skip Navigation
Politics

President Trump is projected to win Iowa

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump is projected to win Iowa, according to NBC News.
  • Iowa has 6 Electoral College votes.
  • Polling averages had indicated a close race in the state.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner at The Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa on June 11, 2019.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump is projected to win Iowa, according to NBC News.

Iowa has 6 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a close race in the state.

The battleground state has chosen Democratic candidates in six of seven presidential races from 1988 to 2012. Then, Trump won Iowa by a convincing margin of 9.5% in 2016.

The state had also seen a close Senate race between incumbent Republican Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. NBC News projected Ernst will also secure her seat for a second term.

