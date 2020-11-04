President Trump is projected to win Iowa

President Donald Trump is projected to win Iowa, according to NBC News.
Iowa has 6 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a close race in the state.
The battleground state has chosen Democratic candidates in six of seven presidential races from 1988 to 2012. Then, Trump won Iowa by a convincing margin of 9.5% in 2016.
The state had also seen a close Senate race between incumbent Republican Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. NBC News projected Ernst will also secure her seat for a second term.