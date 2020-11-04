A Biden administration and divided Congress is 'nirvana for growth stocks,' Jim Cramer says

Americans appear to want divided government, and that could spell good news for growth stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"Finally, we can stop fretting about politics and start focusing on business and your money again, because a divided Congress and a blue White House … [is] nirvana for growth stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.

With Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the cusp of winning the White House and Republicans likely to retain control of the Senate after Tuesday's election, Cramer projects that the status quo will dim chances that lawmakers raise capital gains taxes as the former vice president has proposed in his tax plan.

"They don't want upheaval, and they certainly don't want higher taxes, something that would've been on the agenda if the so-called blue wave had washed over Washington," Cramer said, noting that it would impact portfolios. "It increasingly looks like Biden's going to win, but he'll have to govern with a Republican Senate."

The comments came after Wall Street extended its winning streak for a third-straight session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite roaring 3.85% higher to 11,590.78. The S&P 500 gained 2.21% on the day, closing at 3,443.44, and the Dow industrial index climbing more than 367 points higher, or 1.34%, to 27,847.66.