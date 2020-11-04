Democrat incumbent Gary Peters is projected to win Michigan Senate race

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan is projected to win reelection, according to NBC News.

The tight race between Peters, the first-term incumbent, and his Republican challenger John James, a businessman and veteran, had been the most expensive Senate contest in Michigan history.

As of Oct. 14, the campaigns had raised a combined total of nearly $80 million, according to data gathered by Open Secrets, making it the fifth-highest-raising Senate race in the U.S. in the 2020 cycle.

Surveys conducted in the final weeks of the campaign showed Peters holding a slight lead over James, who enjoyed more support from Michigan voters than Republican President Donald Trump did in contemporaneous polls of the presidential race.

Trump had won the Great Lake State in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.