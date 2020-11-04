Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with union carpenters in front of a Minnesota state flag during a tour of the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center before a campaign event in Hermantown, a suburb of Duluth, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Minnesota's 10 Electoral College votes, according to NBC News.

Polling averages had indicated Biden held a lead in the state.

The state has chosen Democratic presidential candidates for the last 11 elections. However, Trump only trailed Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton by 1.5% in 2016.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith is also projected to hold onto her seat after facing a challenge from Republican Jason Lewis.

