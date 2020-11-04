Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Minnesota's 10 Electoral College votes, according to NBC News.
Polling averages had indicated Biden held a lead in the state.
The state has chosen Democratic presidential candidates for the last 11 elections. However, Trump only trailed Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton by 1.5% in 2016.
Democratic Sen. Tina Smith is also projected to hold onto her seat after facing a challenge from Republican Jason Lewis.
