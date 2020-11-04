Skip Navigation
Politics

Joe Biden is projected to win Minnesota

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Key Points
  • Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Minnesota's 10 Electoral College votes, according to NBC News.
  • Polling averages had indicated Biden held a lead in the state.
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with union carpenters in front of a Minnesota state flag during a tour of the Jerry Alander Carpenter Training Center before a campaign event in Hermantown, a suburb of Duluth, Minnesota, U.S., September 18, 2020.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Minnesota's 10 Electoral College votes, according to NBC News.

Polling averages had indicated Biden held a lead in the state.

The state has chosen Democratic presidential candidates for the last 11 elections. However, Trump only trailed Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton by 1.5% in 2016.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith is also projected to hold onto her seat after facing a challenge from Republican Jason Lewis.

