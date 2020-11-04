Joe Biden projected to flip electoral vote in Nebraska's 2nd District

In this photo illustration the US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden are seen during the final presidential debate displayed on a screen of a smartphone.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Nebraska's second congressional district, NBC News projects, flipping blue one electoral vote that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Nebraska and Maine are the only states that don't play by the winner-take-all rules under the Electoral College. Instead, both have adopted laws that distribute their electoral votes in part by the statewide popular vote winner and in part by who gets more votes in each of their congressional districts.

Nebraska has five electoral votes — four of which were projected by NBC to go to Trump. But polls of the Second District, which covers the city of Omaha and swaths of suburban voters who tend to lean more toward Biden, appeared to favor the Democratic nominee.

In the 2016 race, Trump won all five of Nebraska's votes over then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

