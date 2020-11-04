Sean Spicer: A lot of people who don't like Trump focus on his style, not his policies

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for a Make America Great Again rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan on November 2, 2020. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Americans may miss U.S. President Donald Trump's policies if he doesn't win a second term in the election. "A lot of the people who have a problem with President Trump focus on his style, not his policies," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday. "If a (Democratic U.S. presidential nominee) Joe Biden were to come into office, or in four years another Democrat were to succeed him, I think people might sort of look at the policies that that person puts in place – whether it's raising taxes, or a lot of the interaction that they have with foreign countries — and realize that they might not have liked the style, but they certainly miss the policy," he said.

The grass is always greener until you get over there, so we'll see what happens. Sean Spicer Former White House spokesman

Spicer, who served as White House press secretary under Trump, was asked whether America would miss the president if he fails in his reelection bid. He said there might be an immediate feeling of "okay, we can get back a little sense of quiet," but that people often end up "yearning for what (they) walked away from." "It's like a lot of things. The grass is always greener until you get over there, so we'll see what happens," he said.

Delay in official tallies