Sean Spicer: A lot of people who don't like Trump focus on his style, not his policies

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Americans may miss U.S. President Donald Trump's policies if he doesn't win a second term in the election.
"A lot of the people who have a problem with President Trump focus on his style, not his policies," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday.
"If a (Democratic U.S. presidential nominee) Joe Biden were to come into office, or in four years another Democrat were to succeed him, I think people might sort of look at the policies that that person puts in place – whether it's raising taxes, or a lot of the interaction that they have with foreign countries — and realize that they might not have liked the style, but they certainly miss the policy," he said.
Spicer, who served as White House press secretary under Trump, was asked whether America would miss the president if he fails in his reelection bid.
He said there might be an immediate feeling of "okay, we can get back a little sense of quiet," but that people often end up "yearning for what (they) walked away from."
"It's like a lot of things. The grass is always greener until you get over there, so we'll see what happens," he said.
It is unlikely that a winner will be called on election night because, according to officials, results from Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania may not be finalized until later this week.
The three states represent almost one-fifth of the 270 electoral votes needed by either candidate. Officials in Michigan and Wisconsin said more time is needed to count their ballots.
Spicer said it could take "days, if not weeks" to count the votes in Pennsylvania because the deadline for mail-in ballots was extended to Nov. 6 in that state.
"The president needs to run up the score on Election Day voters," he said. "If you don't see that number, that deficit of Election Day voters between Republicans and Democrats come out 100 plus thousand favoring the president, that's not good news."