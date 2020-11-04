Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Qualcomm, Match Group, Expedia & more

Attendees walk by the Qualcomm booth during CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares rallied more than 13% in after-hours trading on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. The chip maker reported earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $6.5 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. Qualcomm also issued earnings and revenue guidance for the current quarter that was better than forecast.

Match Group — The parent company of dating services Tinder and Hinge posted a third-quarter revenue figure that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up 2.7% in after-hours trading. Match reported a revenue of $640 million per share, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $605 million.

Expedia — Expedia shares popped 5.5% after the bell after the travel bookings giant reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the previous quarter and a stronger-than-forecast revenue. The company said it lost 22 cents per share, with revenue coming in at $1.5 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 79 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

GoDaddy — Shares of GoDaddy rose 2.8% after the website domain company posted third-quarter sales that beat analyst expectations. GoDaddy reported a revenue of $844 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a print of $835 million. Revenue from hosting and domains also topped analyst estimates.

Ping Identity — Ping Identity reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, topping a FactSet estimate of 2 cents earnings per share, but the cybersecurity company's stock dropped more than 9% in after-hours trading.