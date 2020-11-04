Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Qualcomm, Match Group, Expedia & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:
Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares rallied more than 13% in after-hours trading on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. The chip maker reported earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $6.5 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. Qualcomm also issued earnings and revenue guidance for the current quarter that was better than forecast.
Match Group — The parent company of dating services Tinder and Hinge posted a third-quarter revenue figure that beat analyst expectations, sending the stock up 2.7% in after-hours trading. Match reported a revenue of $640 million per share, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $605 million.
Expedia — Expedia shares popped 5.5% after the bell after the travel bookings giant reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the previous quarter and a stronger-than-forecast revenue. The company said it lost 22 cents per share, with revenue coming in at $1.5 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 79 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
GoDaddy — Shares of GoDaddy rose 2.8% after the website domain company posted third-quarter sales that beat analyst expectations. GoDaddy reported a revenue of $844 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a print of $835 million. Revenue from hosting and domains also topped analyst estimates.
Ping Identity — Ping Identity reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, topping a FactSet estimate of 2 cents earnings per share, but the cybersecurity company's stock dropped more than 9% in after-hours trading.