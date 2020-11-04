These are the 5 most valuable skills to learn right now, says futurist—and where to find free online courses

With rising geopolitical concerns, record unemployment and technology advancing faster than ever, it has never been more crucial for working professionals to stay ahead of the curve. As a futurist who has helped more than 1,000 organizations adapt to change and uncertainty, I've found that, while hard skills remain important, there are five forward-thinking — and often ignored — soft skills that are crucial for staying relevant and equipped for a rapidly-changing workforce. Here are the skills to master before 2021, along with free online courses that can help you build upon them:

1. Futuristic thinking

Futurist thinking is the ability to predict future events and trends, and how they might impact your industry and professional development. While this is a skill that remarkably few people have developed, it's important to note that futuristic thinking doesn't require a Ph.D. At the very least, it's about staying abreast of potential changes and practice thinking outside the box. Recommended free course: "The Future After Covid"

Highlights: Get a futurist perspective into the potential long-term changes, challenges and opportunities that the pandemic is likely to present for over a dozen fields and industries, including education, healthcare, finance, retail and energy.

2. Courageous leadership

Even if you're not in a managerial role, developing leadership skills has never been more important. In fact, studies show that those with leadership skills are more likely to get a raise, promoted, or selected to take on more responsibilities. It's important to note that leadership skills isn't just about managing a team. It's about having the courage to do things like: Push past your comfort zone to take on new roles that will expand your experience.

Be honest; tell people what they should hear, not what they want to hear.

Take action when it's needed and cut losses when they need to be cut. Recommended free course: "What Great Leaders Do"

Highlights: In this lecture that parallels his book, "Good Boss, Bad Boss," Stanford professor Bob Sutton unpacks the best habits of beloved and effective managers, and details the worst habits of those who fail to lead.

3. Emotional intelligence

With the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the ability to recognize, understand and manage not just your own emotions, but also the emotions of others, has become one of the top skills employers look for. Strong emotional intelligence skills allow us to understand and interact with our feelings in a way that helps us build quality relationships and make decisions effectively. Recommended free course: "Develop Your Emotional Intelligence"

Highlights: Taking a single online course won't make you an EQ whiz overnight; it takes patience, practice and commitment. But this introductory program that explores the components of emotional intelligence and how they can be applied at work is a great place to start.

4. Interpersonal communication

In a world where communication is mostly taking place on digital platforms such as Slack or Zoom, knowing how to clearly speak and interact with others is key to maintaining interpersonal relationships, success problem-solving and managing conversations. Keep in mind that this skill isn't just about what you say or type to one another, but it's also about active listening and being attuned to feelings. Course: "Improving Communication Skills"

Cost: Free

Highlights: Taught by award-winning Wharton professor Maurice Schweitzer, you'll build on key communication skills such as how to develop trust, be persuasive, ask thoughtful questions, engage in active listening, and choose the right medium (e.g., face-to-face conversation, video conference, phone call, or email) for your messages.

5. Cognitive flexibility