Tight election race could dampen consumer spending during a fraught holiday season

Destiny USA mall reopens as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased in Syracuse, New York, U.S. Maranie Staab | Reuters

Retailers have faced nothing short of whiplash this year. Businesses have had to shutter and reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic. They've coped with a plunge in sales and supply chain headaches. They've chased down protective gear and changed policies to try to reduce the risk of employees and customers getting sick with Covid-19. They've boarded up windows during the George Floyd protests, and more recently in the days leading up to the election. Now, one day after Election Day, they face another threat during the all-important holiday season: Americans who may be distracted or anxious as they await results. President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden remain in close races in key swing states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to NBC. A winner has not yet been declared, leaving consumers and businesses awaiting answers about who will lead the country and shape economic policy. That could deal a blow to consumer confidence as retailers try to capitalize on the season of gift-giving.

Shopping put on hold

Greg Portell, lead partner in the global consumer practice of Kearney, a strategy and management consulting firm, said the delayed results "will absolutely pause consumer spending." "Consumers have been on a great run of spending coming out of the lockdowns," he said. "We were looking at a great holiday season. All of that is on pause until we see some clarity on who is going to win." If history is a guide, at least a temporary drop in spending is likely, according to a recent survey from Adobe Analytics, which tracks the web transactions of 80 of the 100 biggest internet retailers in the U.S. Adobe found online sales dropped 14% the day after the 2016 election, when Trump was elected to office. They dropped 6% the day after the 2018 midterms, its research showed. Meantime, 26% percent of consumers said the presidential election's outcome would affect their holiday spending, Adobe found in surveying 1,000 U.S. consumers last month. And 63% of retailers told Adobe they expect Americans will be more confident in spending, post-election. "If we don't get closure and the election results actually end up taking longer than the traditional evening or the morning of the next day, then we might see a little bit of a hangover and a pause right there," said Jason Woosley, vice president of commerce product and platform at Adobe. The prolonged counting of votes has also raised the possibility of a court battle or civil unrest — a concern that prompted retailers in major cities like Washington, D.C., and New York City to board up their windows. Early Wednesday, Trump falsely claimed he had won the election and said he would go to the U.S. Supreme Court to get "all voting to stop."

Kearney's Portell said there is especially heightened "passion" in the 2020 election among both Republicans and Democrats, with some people feeling like they are facing a "massive cliff" ahead should their party lose. And that's something that could lead to potential riots and looting, after the official winner is named, he said. "If we enter a period of civil unrest, consumer spending will stop, and we will have a horrible holiday season," Portell said. Even if Biden or Trump is soon declared the victor, there may be dampened enthusiasm for holiday spending because of election-related fallout, said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School. He said he expects holiday sales to be flat or down from previous years. "Retail requires some modicum of tranquility on the part of consumers who can take the time to enjoy the holiday and divert their attention from things that are making them crazy," he said. "100% of this country is probably feeling somewhat crazy right now and when this is finally decided in the next few days or weeks, 50% of this country is going to be in a state of anger." Plus, he added, retailers will continue to deal with rising Covid-19 cases and how that may disrupt how Americans shop or celebrate. The U.S. recorded another 91,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the second-highest single-day tally to date, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The seven-day average of daily new cases now stands at 86,362 — 20% higher than last week's levels. "Covid is the insidious, invisible element that more or less blankets everything that will happen this holiday," he said.

'We will work through this'