Trump tries to claim victory even as ballots are being counted in several states — NBC has not made a call

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump falsely claimed early Wednesday that he had won the presidential election, even though millions of legitimate votes had yet to be counted and a half-dozen battleground states were still not called.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise [people who voted for me] and we won't stand for this," Trump told supporters in the East Room of the White House shortly before 2:30 a.m.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything, and all of a sudden it was just called off," Trump said.

"We'll be going to the US Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop," Trump continued. "We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list."

It was unclear what Trump meant by "going to the Supreme Court," given that the nation's highest court is rarely the first judicial venue for a case, but rather, it reviews previous courts' rulings.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," Trump said in a rambling statement.

"It's a very sad moment to me, a very sad moment, and we are going to win this," he said. "As far as I'm concerned we already have won this, so I want to thank all of our supporters and I want to thank everybody that worked with us."

Trump's election night claim of victory was not a spontaneous response to favorable results in key states, however, as he would have people believe.

Instead, it has been months in the making. As Trump has trailed Democrat Joe Biden in polls, he has sought to undermine faith in the multi-day process of vote tallying, and to lay the groundwork for insisting that the only valid election results were those tallied on election night.