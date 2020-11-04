These are the top 5 skills to learn right now, says futurist—and where to find free online courses

With rising geopolitical concerns, record unemployment and technology advancing faster than ever, continuous learning is crucial to staying ahead of the curve. As a futurist who has helped more than 1,000 companies adapt to change and uncertainty, I've found that, while hard skills remain important, there are five forward-thinking — and often ignored — soft skills you need in order to remain valuable and relevant in a rapidly-changing workforce. Here are the skills to master before 2021, along with the best free online courses to help you build upon them:

1. Futuristic thinking skills

Futuristic thinking is the ability to predict future events and trends, and how they might impact your industry. This is a skill that remarkably few people have developed. But it's important to note that futuristic thinking doesn't require a Ph.D. — at the very least, it's about staying abreast of potential changes and thinking outside the box. Free course recommendation: "The Future After Covid"

Highlights: Get a futurist perspective into the potential long-term changes, challenges and opportunities that the pandemic is likely to present for over a dozen fields and industries, including education, healthcare, finance, retail and energy.

2. Courageous leadership skills

Even if you don't have a managerial title, leadership skills are paramount to career advancement. In fact, studies show that employers who notice leadership qualities in workers are more likely to offer a raise, promotion or more responsibilities. It's important to note that this isn't just about managing a team. It's about having the courage to push past your comfort zone and do things like: Taking on new roles that will expand your experience.

Being honest; telling people what they should hear, not what they want to hear.

Taking action when it's needed, and cut losses when they need to be cut. Free course recommendation: "What Great Leaders Do"

Highlights: In this lecture that parallels his book, "Good Boss, Bad Boss," Stanford professor Bob Sutton unpacks the best habits of beloved and effective managers, and details the worst habits of those who fail to lead.

3. Emotional intelligence skills

The emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning has made the ability to recognize and manage not just your own emotions, but also the emotions of others, one of the top skills employers look for. Strong emotional intelligence (EQ) skills allow us to understand and interact with our feelings in a way that helps us build quality relationships and make smart and thoughtful decisions. Free course recommendation: "Develop Your Emotional Intelligence"

Highlights: Don't expect to be an EQ whiz overnight; mastering these skills takes practice, patience and commitment. But this introductory course, which explores core components of EQ and how to apply them at work, is a great place to start.

4. Interpersonal communication skills

These are the skills we use every day when communicating and interacting with people, both individually and in groups. And now, much of it takes place via digital platforms such as Slack and Zoom. Keep in mind that interpersonal communication skills aren't just about what you say or type to one another, but they also involve active listening and awareness of tone, facial expressions and body language. Free course recommendation: "Improving Communication Skills"

Highlights: Taught by award-winning Wharton professor Maurice Schweitzer, you'll build on key skills such as how to develop trust, be persuasive, ask thoughtful questions and choose the right medium (e.g., face-to-face, video conference, phone, online chat, email) for your messages.

5. Cognitive flexibility