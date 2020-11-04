Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nio, Roku, Spotify & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs added Advanced Micro Devices to the conviction buy list.
  • Citi raised its price target on Nio to $46.40 from $33.20.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Roku to $150 from $110.
  • CFRA upgraded Spotify to buy from hold.
studioEAST | Getty Images News | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: