Where to put your money as the election goes down to the wire, according to the pros

With a number of key swings states in the U.S. presidential race still too close to call, Wall Street analysts are bracing for a period of market volatility.

Crucial battleground states Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina were still counting ballots as of around 6 a.m. ET, with both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden retaining possible paths to victory.

With vote counting requiring validation of ballots, supervision of the counting efforts and certification by State commissioners, delays may be lengthy and the individual state outcomes may only be certified when court rulings are final.

"This may have numerous unforeseen consequences for markets over the coming weeks," said David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank. "Accordingly, volatility is likely to remain high."

Nevertheless, Wall Street analysts shared their thoughts on where to invest amid the uncertainty.