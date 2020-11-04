Wisconsin election official says all votes counted; Biden in the lead — NBC has not made a call

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a get out the vote event at Sharon Baptist Church on November 01, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON - A top election official in Wisconsin confirmed Wednesday that all the votes in the state have been counted in the presidential election. NBC News has not independently called the race yet.

"All of the ballots have indeed been counted," Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, told NBC's Today.

"We're not seeing that there's any counties that haven't posted their results on their websites," Wolfe added.

NBC News currently has Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 20,697 votes, with an estimated 97% of the vote in.

An estimated total of 3.3 million votes have been cast in Wisconsin, according to NBC News.

Biden is currently winning 49.5% of these votes, while Trump is winning 48.8%.

The state, which was carried by Trump in 2016, is considered a must-win for both candidates, neither of whom won 270 Electoral College votes outright on Tuesday.

The two campaigns are now locked in a post-election day battle to win key battleground states that have yet to count all their ballots.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.