Brexit means major changes for Irish firms whether there's a trade deal or not

An employee enters sliding doors decorated with the stars of the European Union (EU) flag at the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission (EC), in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. It took 32 months, two prime ministers, and nearly 30 votes in Parliament to extricate Britain from the European Union and the hardest part of the negotiations hasn't even started.

DUBLIN — Customs capacity will be a major hurdle for many Irish businesses that trade with the U.K., regardless of whether a deal is struck with the EU by the end of the year.

That's according to Ian Talbot, chief executive of business group Chambers Ireland, who said that while the Irish government committed to hiring extra personnel to handle customs with the U.K., many small businesses are unprepared for the new responsibilities that will be placed on them.

"You could end up getting to a customs point and finding your documentation wasn't correctly prepared and you can't proceed," Talbot said.

For many SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), especially in the agriculture and food industries, any delays could be disastrous.

"We just don't know how this is going to play out at borders. How lenient for example borders might be for the first few weeks and months as everyone gets used to this. That will be a big question in our minds. Will a minor documentation error cause a fail or will some discretion be allowed for a period of time?"

Talbot added that regardless of the deal talks on tariffs and quotas, there will be extra obligations on businesses.

"Even if we get a deal, we're not in a scenario that we just carry on trading as we are now. On Jan. 1 there is a huge amount of extra administrative burden and complexity in trading."

One step in getting prepared is securing an Economic Operators' Registration and Identification (EORI) number from Revenue, the Irish tax authority, which is required for anyone importing and exporting out of the EU. But it remains unclear if all the businesses that need one have obtained it.

Last year, Revenue contacted around 90,000 businesses that it identified as possibly needing the registration. A spokesperson for Revenue said that over the last month the agency has been carrying out further contact with around 14,000 businesses.