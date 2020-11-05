China's vice foreign minister hopes new U.S. administration will 'meet China halfway'

The flags of China, U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party are displayed in a flag stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, May 10, 2019.

BEIJING — China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Thursday he hopes the next U.S. administration will take steps to work with the Asian country.

As the world waits for news on who will become the next U.S. president, Le said he hoped the election would proceed stably and smoothly. That's according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report about Le's remarks Thursday at a press conference about an unrelated upcoming summit.

"The Chinese attitude on China-U.S. relations is clear and consistent," the report said, citing Le. "Although there are disagreements between China and the U.S., there is vast room for mutual benefit and cooperation. (I) hope the new U.S. administration will meet China halfway."

That approach would include "upholding a principle of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Le said, according to the report.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in escalating tensions over the last two years, beginning with trade and spilling over into technology and geopolitics.

Analysts expect U.S. policy on China will stick to a more stringent tone, regardless of which candidate wins.