Here’s what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Thursday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting on Sept. 16.
Text removed from the September statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.
You can read the full document here.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for access to the livestream of CNBC's continuous election and business news coverage.