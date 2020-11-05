London's City Hall to swap current home for sustainable development that uses tech from Siemens 

The Greater London Authority (GLA) is set to swap its riverside headquarters in the middle of the U.K. capital for a development that boasts a range of sustainable design features and connected technologies.

Also known as City Hall, the GLA is made up of a directly elected mayor, an elected assembly with powers of scrutiny over the mayor, and associated supporting staff.



The decision to move to The Crystal building, in Newham, east London, is expected to save £61 million ($79.75 million) across five years and £126 million over 10 years, according to a statement issued Tuesday from the press office of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.

Commissioned by Siemens, The Crystal opened back in 2012. The industrial giant sold it to a subsidiary of the Greater London Authority in 2016.

The building has a striking, angular appearance and incorporates a number of sustainable design features. These include triple-glazed windows, rainwater harvesting, and roof-mounted solar panels which generate 20% of its electricity.



A building management system developed by Siemens is used to control all of the site's mechanical and electrical systems, while the building has been designed in such a way that nearly all its spaces have access to natural light, which in turn reduces the need for artificial sources.



According to a document outlining the building's sustainable credentials, an "advanced control system" from Siemens is used to automatically adjust "every individual lamp to provide comfortable brightness levels without wasting electricity."

The location of the building — which has remained nearly empty after Siemens left it last year and will need to be repurposed before City Hall moves there — is also notable.

It was built on brownfield land and is within walking distance of the London Underground, the Docklands Light Railway and a cable car system that crosses the River Thames. In addition, 15 charging points for electric vehicles and 66 spaces for bicycles are also on site.