Sony's new PS5 game console won't be sold in stores on Nov. 12 release day

Sony said on Thursday that its new PS5 game console, which will compete directly with Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, will not be sold in retail stores on launch day due to the spread of coronavirus.

Game console launches typically lead to long lines of consumers waiting to buy the latest model.

Instead, customers can buy the console on Nov. 12 online or from Sony's retail partners. Most units have been sold out ahead of launch day, however, and it's unclear how many will be in stock or when they'll be available to ship.

It's also unclear when the console might eventually arrive in retail stores.

"No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don't plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase," Sony said in a blog post. "Be safe, stay home, and place your order online."

Sony said customers who have already ordered the console for in-store pickup can do so at the retailer, so long as they schedule an appointment ahead of time and follow the retailer's safety protocols.