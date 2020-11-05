Southeast Asia doesn't really care who wins the U.S. election, China is more important for business

SINGAPORE — The U.S. is important geopolitically, but China is the "real game" in terms of business for Southeast Asia, according to the founder of a political risk consultancy. "It's quite clear that China matters so much more than the U.S.," said Karim Raslan of KRA Group.

He was responding to a question on whether Southeast Asia would prefer Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to win the election. "Actually, to be frank, I don't think Southeast Asians really care," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday. "Southeast Asians have already experienced an enormous boom in bilateral trade with China." "The U.S. is a sideshow. It's important for geopolitics, but the real game in terms of business — and these are mercantilist nations — is China." Raslan noted that Southeast Asia is China's largest trading group, after surpassing both the U.S. and the European Union this year. "I think what we've got to bear in mind is that the perception of U.S. power, U.S. influence, has diminished enormously," he said.

Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh addresses a live video conference during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-US Ministerial Meeting. Nhac Nguyen | AFP | Getty Images