Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Square, Roku, Peloton & more

An Uber Eats food delivery courier closes a bag with an order during a lockdown, imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Kiev, Ukraine April 2, 2020.

Here are the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Uber — The rideshare stock gained 1.9% even though Uber's third-quarter revenue came in below Wall Street expectations. The transportation company reported a loss of 62 cents per share on $3.13 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 65 cents per share and $3.20 billion in revenue.

Square — The payments stock surged more than 7% after the company reported adjusted earnings per share that more than doubled projections. Square generated 34 cents in adjusted earnings per share, compared with 16 expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Gross profit from the company's Cash App unit grew by more than 200%.

Roku — Shares of the streaming video company climbed 3% in extended trading after reporting a surprise adjusted profit for the third quarter. Roku reported 9 cents in earnings per share on $452 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had projected a loss of 40 cents per share and $366 million in revenue.

Electronic Arts — The video game stock tumbled 7.3% after EA's second-quarter net bookings missed analyst expectations. The company reported $910 million in net bookings for the three month period, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had projected $971 million.

Peloton – Shares of Peloton dropped more than 5% following the bike maker's quarterly results. Peloton reported sales growth of 232% in its fiscal first quarter, while its earnings also beat expectations. However, Peloton has struggled to keep up with the heightened demand, saying it expects to be operating under supply constraints "for the foreseeable future."

T-Mobile – Shares of T-Mobile jumped 5% after the mobile operator posted better-than-expected quarterly results. T-Mobile reported an EPS of $1.00 for the third quarter, much higher than an estimate of 46 cents per FactSet. Its revenue also beat expectations as the company added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected.

Zillow — The housing stock jumped more than 10% after topping Wall Street estimates for its third quarter. Zillow reported 37 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $657 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitive had projected 11 cents per share and $572 million. The company also reported upbeat guidance.

Dropbox — Shares of the cloud storage fell more than 3% despite a stronger-than-expected third quarter from Dropbox. The company reported 26 cents in earnings per share on $487 million in revenue. Analysts were expecting 19 cents per share and $484 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this story.