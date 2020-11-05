U.S. Covid-19 cases surge to dangerous levels as election remains on razor's edge: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the "After Hours" team runs through which states remain too close to call in this third day of ballot counting in the presidential election. Plus, CNBC's Meg Tirrell breaks down the dire situation in some states as U.S. Covid-19 cases cross 100,000 per day.

Election 2020 live results: Trump sons lash out at GOP as Biden gains ground in Pennsylvania

The presidential election has come down to just a few states: Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. According to NBC News' tally, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has racked up 253 electoral votes, leaving him 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the White House.

Trump campaign will sue in Nevada, claiming votes by people who moved or who are dead; Biden lead widens

President Donald Trump's campaign said it is filing a federal lawsuit in Nevada on Thursday seeking to block "illegal votes" from people, including those who became non-residents during the coronavirus pandemic or who are dead.

"We're asking the judges to go through all the irregularities to stop the counting" of the disputed ballots, said Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada Attorney General, who announced the lawsuit.

But when pressed for evidence of those alleged illegal ballots, a Trump campaign surrogate refused to answer reporters at a press conference, and said questions about the ballots should be directed to the Clark County, Nevada, clerk's office.