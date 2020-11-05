Trump campaign expected to file election lawsuit in Nevada as Biden gains ground in other states

A Clark County election worker scans mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on October 20, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

President Donald Trump's campaign on Thursday is expected to announce a plan to file a lawsuit related to the presidential election in Nevada.

The president's campaign already has filed suits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia related to ballot counting. Democrat Joe Biden is just 17 Electoral College votes shy of clinching a win for the White House, according to NBC News projections.

The Trump campaign scheduled a press briefing for Thursday in Nevada on an unidentified subject. NBC News reported that two sources said it would be about plans to file an election lawsuit there, but did not detail the legal basis for that action.

The campaign said that the press conference will include former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, ex-Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

Grenell tweeted Thursday morning: "Recklessly throwing ballots in the mail means illegal votes come back. Non-residents and dead people have voted. Democrats planned this. It's an attack on our Democracy. We must only count LEGAL votes."

Laxalt during an interview Wednesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," claimed that, "There is no question that Donald Trump would have won Nevada last night convincingly if we did not move to mail-in ballots."

"We don't know how [many] bad voters there are in this giant stack [of mail-in ballots} We also know there are likely to be dead voters. There are likely to be people that have moved out of Las Vegas but found their ballots were still cast," Laxalt said. "So we're looking into all of this."

Trump on Thursday morning tweeted a link to a Breitbart.com article detailing Laxalt's comments to Carlson.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Nevada, where ballot counts show Biden ahead, has six Electoral College votes at stake.

Michigan and Wisconsin were called for Biden on Wednesday by NBC News. The Trump campaign has requested a recount in Wisconsin.

Biden is gaining votes on Trump in counts in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two other battleground states that have yet to be called. Biden is also ahead in Arizona, which has 11 Electoral College votes.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.