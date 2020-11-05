U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 100,000 for the first time

Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) on October 31, 2020.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 for the time Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

JHU data showed 102,831 new Covid-19 infections were recorded, up from 91,530 cases the day before.

JHU data showed 1,097 deaths were recorded Wednesday, lower than the 1,134 deaths reported the previous day. In total, the coronavirus has caused 233,734 fatalities in the U.S.