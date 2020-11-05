U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 100,000 for the first time

The number of new daily coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 for the time Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
JHU data showed 102,831 new Covid-19 infections were recorded, up from 91,530 cases the day before.
JHU data showed 1,097 deaths were recorded Wednesday, lower than the 1,134 deaths reported the previous day. In total, the coronavirus has caused 233,734 fatalities in the U.S.
The grim daily record comes after data showed a soaring number of hospitalizations due to the virus in many states, the Associated Press reported Wednesday, with the surge most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest.
Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota and New Mexico all reported record high hospitalizations this week, according to AP. Officials in Iowa and Missouri also warned that hospital bed capacity could soon be overwhelmed.
The crisis facing hospitals comes as the U.S. focuses on political uncertainty following Tuesday's presidential election. On Election Day, the U.S. reported 91,530 new coronavirus cases. The tally of more than 100,000 daily cases Wednesday beats the previous "record" of 99,321 cases recorded on Friday Oct. 30.
- CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn and Terri Cullen contributed reporting to this story.