U.S. needs a 'really, really big' relief package to keep its economy afloat, says Paul Krugman

The U.S. may need several hundred billion dollars a month in "disaster relief" to keep the economy afloat as a raging coronavirus outbreak continues to suppress prospects for workers and businesses, Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said on Thursday.

"We really are still very much in the disaster relief stage," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"A lot of people are going to be out of work, a lot of businesses are going to be stressed. We need to just make life tolerable for them," he added.

Krugman, an economics professor at City University of New York's Graduate Center, said it's difficult to put a total price tag on an ideal relief package for the U.S. But he stressed that a "really, really big" one is needed given that the U.S. hasn't managed to contain the virus.

The economist, whose research interest includes macroeconomics and international economics, won the Nobel prize in 2008 for his analysis on trade patterns and location of economic activity.