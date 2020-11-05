You’re running out of time to use these tax-advantaged funds

You have just a few weeks to tap the money you've been saving for medical needs — or risk losing it.

Health-care flexible spending accounts, which your employer may offer, allow you to store pretax dollars in a special account. In 2020 and 2021, you can contribute up to $2,750.

These funds are free of tax and you can take tax-free distributions, provided the money is for qualified medical expenses, including dental care, acupuncture and prescription eyeglasses.

Of course, nothing good lasts forever.

While you can tap the money as early as Jan. 1, you generally have until the end of the year to use the funds or else you forfeit your remaining balance.

The IRS gives employers the option of allowing workers to roll over some of the money into the following year — up to $550 for 2020 — or providing them up to 2½ months after the plan year ends to spend leftover funds.

Companies aren't required to give you either choice.

To make things a little more interesting in light of Covid-19, there are also a few special rules the IRS added this year for FSA holders who haven't been spending down their accounts as quickly as they'd like.