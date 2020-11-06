GOP asks Supreme Court to halt count of Pennsylvania ballots received after Election Day as Biden takes lead

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt an ongoing count of mail-in ballots received in that state after Election Day, a move that came hours after Democratic nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote tally there.

The party is asking the Supreme Court to order the Pennsylvania secretary of state to log and segregate those ballots, but to take no other action on them, including counting them.

The GOP is seeking to overturn an extension of the Election Day deadline for the receipt of mail-in ballots that was granted by the Pennsylania Supreme Court.

