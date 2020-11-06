5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow set to drop after four days of strong gains

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 4th. 2020. NYSE

2. October jobs report out before the bell

Ford started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18, 2020 with new coronavirus safety protocols such as health assessments, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing. Ford

Economists expected the government's latest monthly employment report to show nonfarm job growth of 530,000 positions in October. The nation's unemployment report is seen dropping to 7.7%. Nonfarm payrolls rose by a lower than expected 661,000 in September, with an unemployment rate of 7.9%. The ADP's private-sector employment report, which has not be the best guide to the Labor Department's numbers lately, showed on Wednesday slower-than-expected job growth last month at U.S. corporations. On Thursday, initial jobless claims edged lower but remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

3. Biden pulls ahead in Georgia as Trump's path narrows

Joe Biden and Donald Trump, November 4, 2020. Angela Weiss, Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

On the road to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Biden was still 17 votes away. But in addition to pulling slightly ahead in Georgia, the former vice president led in Arizona and Nevada on Friday. The president's lead in Pennsylvania was narrowing. In the other battleground state yet to be called, Trump was still leading in North Carolina. With multiple paths to the presidency, Biden has been urging patience with the vote counting, saying Thursday, "the process is working." By contrast, as Trump's chances for reelection appeared to dim further, the president Thursday leveled a barrage of election allegations without any evidence. NBC, ABC, and CBS all cut away during Trump's remarks.

4. Democrats blame Pelosi for GOP gaining House seats

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Alyssa Schukar | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Democrats will keep their House majority, according to NBC News. But after a series of rough early returns, the party will likely have fewer seats in January than it does now. House Democrats on Thursday cast blame on their election messaging and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the stumbles. While the balance of power in the Senate remained too close to call, it does appear that Republicans will hold on to their majority. Several races are outstanding, but two Georgia runoffs could tip the scales.

5. New daily Covid-19 cases in U.S. top 120,000 for first time

Dr. Saulo Castellano labels a nasal swab sample inside a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Wisconsin, October 31, 2020. Bing Guan | Reuters